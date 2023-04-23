The MOP Up: Champions Online ups the ante on Monster Island

With a name like “Monster Island,” you wouldn’t expect this Champions Online locale to be a walk in the park. And in fact, this region’s open mission just got an upgrade with new rewards.

“For some time now, you’ve been able to travel to New Gornyj and defend it from attacking Manimals. That much is still the same, but the mission will now have new rewards, and a harder difficulty! Chimera, the final boss that descends on you when you’ve defeated enough enemy waves, will be quite a bit tougher and require a team of heroes to defeat, so gather your friends and prepare yourself!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Wakfu studio Ankama is partnering with New Tales to distribute another game in that universe called Waven. And speaking of Wakfu, that MMO now requires the use of the 64-bit client.

Survival horror game Identity V rolled out an update on April 20th: “The 2.0 Version update will introduce the Ashes of Memory storyline to the game. This update will launch alongside new visual improvements to the game, extra content, and special log-in bonuses for all players.”

Text-based scifi MMO Starmourn added archaeology this past month, saying, “Each faction has their own museum where players can deposit the finds from their personal dig sites.”

South Korea slapped Google with a $32M fine due to the software giant using exclusivity to hurt other mobile stores.

Starborne rolled out a new server this month that uses the Equilibrium map.

Dungeon Fighter spin-off DNF Duel: Who’s Next recently arrived on the Nintendo Switch with a set of five new characters coming later in the summer.

Wilhelm tipped us off that the metaverse now has standards. And a forum about said standards. Meanwhile, Facebook is laying off thousands of Meta employees and negatively impacting VR game studios.

Infinite Lagrange launched a new “return server” on April 19th to draw old players back into the fold. “The newly launched return server has been thoughtfully designed to help you get up to speed with the latest developments and changes in the Lagrangian universe. It offers a range of customized activities and benefits to make your return journey as smooth as possible, allowing Pioneers to rediscover the excitement of the game.”

Path of Exile compiled many of its recent soundtrack contributions:

Meet Redfall’s resident cryptid hunter:

