Aion Classic has officially launched in its third region: Europe

It’s another launch day for Aion Classic as the throwback version of the game already live in South Korea (since 2020) and North America (since 2021) finally launches in Europe under the Gameforge banner. The server is free-to-play and kicks off with the 1.9 patch; Gameforge is calling it an “international” server with support for English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish languages.

“Battle together – or against one another – as AION Classic launches with a huge amount of PvE and PvP content. With PvE instances like Dark Poeta and the Fire Temple, and PvP battles such as Rifts, Dredgions, and Fortress Battles, nostalgic AION veterans and newcomers alike will find hundreds of hours of gameplay to relive or complete for the very first time. AION Classic will also allow MMORPG fans to play the game they want to play, with detailed character customization options as well as multiple playable classes and specializations. Offering the four original core classes (Warrior, Scout, Mage, and Priest) along with eight specializations (Gladiator, Templar, Ranger, Assassin, Spiritmaster, Sorcerer, Cleric, and Chanter), players can fine-tune their build and design the hero they want with greater freedom.”