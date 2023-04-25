Diablo Immortal cranks out three events, 36 legendary items, and a softer hell mode

Justin Olivetti
Why are you moping around because Diablo IV isn’t here yet? After all, there are plenty of other ARPGs — not to mention other Diablos on the table. Like… um… hey, what about this? Diablo Immortal, it’s called. Looks like a scrappy little beast, and it’s even running some new events and content to keep May spicy.

Indeed, Diablo Immortal is getting ready to activate its Trials of the Warrior limited-time event from April 26th through May 4th: “Players can either complete Bounties or Elder Rifts to earn treasures befitting their valor. Based on the tier you achieve by the event’s conclusion; you’ll receive a corresponding reward via in-game mail. Players will only receive the reward for the highest tier achieved and not preceding tiers.”

This event will run parallel with a tweaked version of the Hungering Moon, which will grant you certain buffs to help make dungeon runs easier or more lucrative. Then after that, from May 3rd through the 11th will be the “All Clans on Deck” event that challenges player groups to find and assassinate an elite enemy before the timer runs out.

In addition to these three events, Diablo Immortal is adding 36 new legendary items, making hell difficulty easier to manage, and allowing players to change parties into raids wherever they are in the game.

Source: Diablo Immortal
