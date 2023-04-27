Pantheon Rise of the Fallen recounts April’s pre-alpha testing and dates next pre-alpha for May 13

The word “pre-alpha” is going to appear a lot in this latest news story from Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen. That’s because the April newsletter is out, and it has a lot to say about the pre-alpha testing that happened this month and dates the pre-alpha testing schedule for May. See? That word has already been used three times in this lede alone.

The news that most followers are likely wanting to hear is that May pre-alpha date, which will run for another 24 hours between May 13th and May 14th, starting at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The producer’s letter that opens the newsletter further talked up the content creator program’s opening, a gaggle of new influencers incoming, and the perception of a studio hitting the gas pedal as it takes on new hires. That said, the producer’s letter also tempers excitement by claiming the game still has a long way to go before regular alpha begins.

Another major portion of the newsletter recounts April’s pre-alpha testing, including the two ad hoc sessions that were kicked off at the beginning of the month. Overall the month’s test sessions were noted as a success, with valuable data gathered, higher level players experiencing more content, crafting and gathering tested, and a Fuzzruckus defeated along the way.

As for the latest development updates for Pantheon, the customary roadmap progress report notes several classes now getting their skills up to level 20, continued work on network features that power persistence and rendering, and the start of testing for woodworking.