Wonderers Eternal World shares video footage of closed beta gameplay and the character Alice

A short while ago we got word of Wonderers: Eternal World, an adorable looking MMO that has players taking up the role of several storybook and fable characters for a variety of activities like roguelike dungeon running, minigames, and a gold gathering PvP mode. One of those fable characters is Lewis Carroll’s Alice, who recently got her own highlight trailer.

The video shares a look at multiple Alices and their different looks, several shots of characters gathered in social areas, and naturally some combat footage from within the game’s glitch dungeon, where she uses a massive sword charged with a variety of elemental attacks to swing at multiple enemies at once.

Speaking of video footage, the game also put out a teaser trailer for its upcoming closed beta, which runs between Monday, April 24th, to Sunday, April 30th. This video once more highlights the multiplayer activities from an early access build, from jumping rope to races to minigames. As reported before, this test is offered to PC and Android players in the US and Canada.

