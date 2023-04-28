Final Fantasy XIV sets its next live letter for May 12

If you’re not excited about Final Fantasy XIV’s upcoming patch 6.4, The Dark Throne, you… are probably not playing the game, which is fine. People are allowed to play whatever they like. It does mean that you can skip the next live letter from the producer which is occurring on May 12th at 7:00 a.m. EDT, too. There’s nothing there to interest you. That’s how these things work. If, on the other hand, you are excited and you are playing the game, well, here’s your opportunity to learn what’s coming next! Does that excite you? Awesome, here’s your chance.

As is common for these letters, the slides will be in both English and Japanese, but the audio will all be in Japanese. (Because producer and director Naoki Yoshida speaks Japanese, not English. Again. That’s how these things work.) Fans can expect the patch trailer as well as previews of the upcoming content to be on full display, so they’ll want to tune in or at least catch recaps afterwards. And yes, the special site will probably have new pictures, too, as well as a firm release date. Time to mark your calendar!