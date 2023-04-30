Original Guild Wars maps can be explored outside of the game thanks to a community project

Do you ever have a hankering to return to your old stomping grounds and poke around every nook and cranny without being annoyed by mobs? One Guild Wars community project allows you to do just that, allowing users to use an offline exploration tool for the purpose of surveying the original game’s landscape.

It’s called the Guild Wars Map Browser: “[This is] a 3-D offline exploration tool that allows you to fly around and explore the world of Guild Wars using just your Gw.dat file! With this tool, you can navigate the game’s maps, render 3-D terrains, and even view individual model files.”

And for fans of the sequel and its soundtrack, ArenaNet boosted the signal for an upcoming Game On! concert that’s taking place in San Jose, California, at the end of May. Apparently, Guild Wars 2 will be one of 14 titles to have its score featured during this show.