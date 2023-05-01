Aliens Fireteam Elite launches on Nintendo Switch, adds new horde mode map and more cosmetics

Aliens: Fireteam Elite decided to celebrate Alien Day – aka the date when the original Alien film released – with a couple of sizeable announcements, the biggest one being the release of the co-op shooter to the Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming.

“The Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming version of the game supports multiple ways to play – keep it docked to your television for vivid, full-screen Xenomorph conquering action or undock the console and experience the power of Katanga in the palm of your hand. Plus, if standard dual-JoyCon play isn’t your cup of tea, Aliens: Fireteam Elite on Nintendo Switch also supports the official Pro Controller.”

In addition to the new platform, the game itself got an update for Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation that added the new Terminal Containment horde mode map, a large single-floor map that has a central defensible position but also has multiple points of ingress for xenomorphs of all kinds to skitter their way in to. The content patch also added five new weapon colors, five new weapon decals, and three new emotes, along with a host of bug fixes and tweaks to perks and abilities.

