Hearthstone’s latest balance patch tries to tune all of the CCG’s classes

It’s time yet again for that most vaunted or feared moment in a digital CCG’s development: the big ol’ balance patch, specifically the latest one applied to Hearthstone that tries to adjust the meta with several targeted card tweaks, many of which touch the game’s various classes.

One of the first points brought up in this patch’s notes is a nerfing to Death Knights, particularly with regard to cards that have three rune requirements in all Discover pools, which have been removed wholesale. On the subject of DK nerfing, the list of targeted card adjustments include a change to Overseer Frigidara in order to bring Frost DKs back in line.

Every other class has been targeted with this balance update as well, which include tweaks like several Warrior card buffs, some changes to Mage cards in the Festival of Legends set, buffs for the Overload Shaman deck, adjustments to make Priest Overheal strategies “more enticing,” and several attempts to bring up the underperforming Warlock class, among others. The patch also has another round of adjustments for Battlegrounds, duels, and hero powers, but most of what awaits in the patch notes is all about classes.