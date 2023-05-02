EverQuest II heralds the spring season with the return of its Tempest Festival event

In the lore of EverQuest II, the arrival of spring means the god Karana blesses the lands with wind, flowers, and nourishing rains. In the actual game itself, it also means the return of the Tempest Festival event, which runs between now and May 14th. Primarily because you can’t really be a farmer in the MMORPG. Not in the traditional sense, anyway.

This year’s Tempest Festival will bring back previous event activities as well as a new quest line, a new mission, new achievements for clearing both, and a new collection that involves players finding Buried Sea seashells all throughout Barren Coast to complete. For those who are new to this event, the game has provided a helpful guide to follow, but otherwise it’s time to toast Karana and get some goodies for doing it.