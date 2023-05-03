Final Fantasy XI offers not one but two version updates for the month of May

The Voracious Resurgence is wrapping up in Final Fantasy XI with the May version update… specifically, the second half of the May version update. That’s right, it’s so nice it’s updating twice this month. The first portion of the version update will contain the usual Ambuscade rotation, new monthly objectives in Records of Eminence, and so forth. It’s the second part of the version update planned for May 24th that will contain the actual conclusion for the Voracious Resurgence.

Of course, players can look forward to another upgrade to Prime weapons to go along with the completion, as well as the obvious changes to the world of Vana’diel that coincide with wrapping up the story. So if you’re eager to see how the post-maintenance-mode story update we never expected to get will come to a close, get ready for that later this month. It’s quite the May schedule for FFXI, that’s for sure.