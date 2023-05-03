Trove revamps rewards and destinations in this year’s Spring Fling event, live through May 16

Spring has sprung for Gamigo’s blocky sandbox MMORPG Trove as the Spring Fling event has returned. OK, maybe spring has flung? The themed event this year includes an effects revamp of the titular spling flinger items (spring has flinged?); it also switches up the event’s drop tables and makes the event playable in the Permafrost and Medieval Highlands biomes.

“Sir Dapper Duckington has returned to sell his Spring Flingers once again, bringing with him many fan-favourite features from previous events, as well as new ones for players to enjoy. Trovians will embark upon a seven-step quest in a bid to save the bees, encountering rewards and collectibles along the way, including two new mounts, two new helms, a new ally and trophies, as well as endgame currencies useful for all players.”

The event runs through May 16th, and maybe follow Gamigo’s advice to “watch out of the Waspiders.” In real life, not just in the game.