LOTRO’s Shadowfax server nears the end of its run, offers free character transfers

The last bell has been rung, the floor swept clean, and tipsy hobbits ushered to the door for Lord of the Rings Online’s fastest legendary server. This week, the Shadowfax shard unlocked its final batch of content (that would be level 140 and the Gundabad expansion), an event which also kicked off a countdown timer to the server’s final days.
Shadowfax was an experimental realm that SSG launched in June 2021. It featured greatly increased leveling and relatively quick expansion unlocks, not to mention reportedly one of the smallest player populations on any LOTRO server. Once it closes, there will only be a single legendary world (Treebeard) left operating.
Source: LOTRO
