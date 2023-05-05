Destiny 2 is raising its standalone season prices, players are naturally displeased

It’s not just MMORPG subs that have gone up over the last year: Even season passes are creeping up in some online titles. The latest to see a price hike will apparently be Destiny 2, as Bungie announced in its dev blog last night that it’s bumping the price of the standalone season pass going forward.

“As our teams continue to invest in crafting compelling Seasonal experiences for the year of Lightfall, there’s a heads-up we wanted to give regarding a small increase in the standalone Season Pass price, beginning with Season of the Deep. Here’s what you can expect:

Season Pass: 1,000 Silver -> 1,200 Silver

Season Pass + 10 Ranks Bundle: 2,000 Silver -> 2,200 Silver

This will be the new pricing for Season Passes in Lightfall’s year for those looking to maximize their rewards with each new Season, and we’ll be evaluating new approaches to post-launch content in the year of The Final Shape. Pricing will remain unchanged for the Lightfall standard edition (which includes access to the current live Season at the time of purchase) and Lightfall + Annual Pass edition (which includes access to Seasons 20-23).”

The people whom this affects most immediately, of course, are the people who already have a bunch of silver sitting in their account having purchased it planning to use it in this way, as it just became less valuable against future purchases.

Worth noting is that right now, silver is still being sold in 500/1000/2000/etc. chunks, since it was presumably set up for the old pricing structure. If you’re starting with no silver banked, you’d have to pay $15 or $20 to get to the new 1200 silver requirements for a new season. It’s also possible that Bungie will address this too, given that it was already shunning the typical cash shop deceptions, but it hasn’t done so yet.

We went into the Destiny 2 Reddit this morning with a pizza box and found it on fire, of course, as players complain about inflation, insult each other, mock Bungie’s financials, call out the pricing chunks, and and even argue that the pricing chunks mean it’s a 50% increase rather than a 20% increase.