Star Citizen shows off development progress on its next indoor kart racetrack

Last August, Star Citizen showed off the surprise reveal of indoor kart race tracks, which started life as a pet project done by some of CIG’s devs during their downtime. It ended up being a hit with the community and is enough of a feature that one of the game’s devs is working on a second such racing course for sometime down the line.

The preview of this second karting track is noted multiple times as being work-in-progress and subject to change and adjustment, but it will be located in a convention center in New Babbage with a snow-filled aesthetic to match. The track pieces themselves don’t appear to be too dissimilar to ones used for the first race course, but the video does highlight some extra wrinkles that are being worked on like moving obstacles, boost pads, and jumps that have lower gravity to make the otherwise golf kart-like Greycat PTV sail through the air like a vehicle with twice its grunt.

As mentioned earlier, a lot of this is still being futzed with, so there are no details on when this new kart track will arrive. That said, if you happen to be a karting fan of SC, there’s something new on the horizon.

