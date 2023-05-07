Ethyrial Echoes of Yore patches in fixes, server stabilization, and class balance adjustments

The long road to fixing Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore has begun ahead of the sandbox MMORPG’s planned May 12th reset. And while Gellyberry Studios has been primarily focusing on fixing double billing issues, the studio has also put out its next update patch with other fixes and adjustments.

The new patch has made some server changes in order to make the game more stable overall, while bug fixes listed in the patch address grass not spawning, entity pathing problems, and problems with quest items, the mage tower, and the Lair of the Exiles dungeon.

In addition to server stabilization and bug squashing, the update has also made the Wildlands zone a full-loot PvP area as intended and made several balance tweaks to the Demon Knight, Hunter, and Spellblade classes. Finally, the notes call out future plans to fix problems with guilds, ranked PvP arenas, housing, and loot tables.