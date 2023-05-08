MapleStory celebrates 18 years of operation with a host of new activities

It’s a happy 18th birthday to MapleStory, which means its time for players to hope Nexon won’t decide to delete another character or a whole freaking game so that they can partake in a big ol’ celebratory affair instead.

The anniversary event centers around a Momentree and the mystery of why it has stopped growing, which leads players on an overall quest to help Rith and Ellie find a cause for the matter and get gifts along the way. This is primarily done by completing multiple events and activities like playing with children, defeating villainous moles, riding a dolphin for levels, and busting a ghost that haunts a wardrobe.

All of these activities not only help the Momentree spirits grow but also award event currency to players, which can then be cashed in for exclusive rings, enhancement items, character growth items, and some decorative goodies. Additional rewards also await in the challenge shop and meso shop. The anniversary runs between now and June 13th, while patch notes outline all of the specific details of the event.



2) sources: press release, official site ( 1