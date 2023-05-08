Wurm Online is clarifying tooltips and introducing a large pantry cupboard

Are you looking for a food storage solution in Wurm Online that’s both functional and beautiful? Then look no further than the large pantry cupboard that’s coming to the sandbox MMORPG soon. This handsome piece of furniture will work similar to the bulk container unit but is specifically for storing food items.

In addition to the stylish piece of storage, Code Club is planning some updates to some in-game warning messages and tooltips in order to make them easier to understand. Specifically, in-game warning messages will now more directly point out when players are sailing to unreachable areas or cannot flatten land any longer, and tooltips to indicate how long certain timers have left are being added. Additionally, the quality lock options UI is getting an update to help with sorting. Which will come in handy with all of this upcoming food storage.