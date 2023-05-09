V Rising shares a newer and slightly longer Secrets of Gloomrot gameplay trailer

Was a minute and nine seconds too short of a preview from V Rising’s Secrets of Gloomrot update? How about one minute and 48 seconds instead. That’s almost a whole 40 more seconds of rotten gloom to feast your eyes on! Well here you go, fam. Enjoy.

All kidding aside, the trailer does have a bit more of a substantial look at the features of the “expansion-level” patch, with lots of peeks at the locales and threats of the titular new region of the map, a quick look at the multi-story castles players will get to build, some peeks at some new combat moves for new and existing weapons, and very flashy looks at equally flashy new bosses to take on. We’re now only about a week away from this new release, so let the play button rock in the embed below.

