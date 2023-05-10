NCsoft Q1 2023: NCsoft confirms Throne & Liberty’s delay to back half of 2023

NCsoft’s Q1 2023 financials have arrived, and it wasn’t the best quarter for the Korean gaming giant, which saw both mobile and PC games slump to their lowest revenues in over a year. The company attributes the slump to a combination of “downward stabilization” of Lineage W’s sales and a “lapse of impact from large-scale updates.”

There is some good news for MMO fans, however, as the company reports that “Guild Wars 2 in China reported record-high quarterly sales since its launch in 2014, driving royalty sales up 9% QoQ.” However, Guild Wars 2’s overall revenues have fallen significantly from their post-End of Dragons spike in 2022.

During the investor call, the company finally publicly confirmed that the launch window for Throne & Liberty has moved to the second half of 2023 – a fact MMO players gleaned weeks ago thanks to leaks and the extra Korean beta. Amazon is expected to release global beta details “soon.”