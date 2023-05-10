NCsoft Q1 2023: NCsoft confirms Throne & Liberty’s delay to back half of 2023

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

NCsoft’s Q1 2023 financials have arrived, and it wasn’t the best quarter for the Korean gaming giant, which saw both mobile and PC games slump to their lowest revenues in over a year. The company attributes the slump to a combination of “downward stabilization” of Lineage W’s sales and a “lapse of impact from large-scale updates.”

There is some good news for MMO fans, however, as the company reports that “Guild Wars 2 in China reported record-high quarterly sales since its launch in 2014, driving royalty sales up 9% QoQ.” However, Guild Wars 2’s overall revenues have fallen significantly from their post-End of Dragons spike in 2022.

During the investor call, the company finally publicly confirmed that the launch window for Throne & Liberty has moved to the second half of 2023 – a fact MMO players gleaned weeks ago thanks to leaks and the extra Korean beta. Amazon is expected to release global beta details “soon.”

Source: NCsoft
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Daily Grind: What can SWTOR do to improve its future?
Next articleWayfinder’s beta, delayed from April to today, has hit another snag

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments