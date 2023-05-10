Wayfinder’s beta, delayed from April to today, has hit another snag

A month ago, when Airship Syndicate delayed Wayfinder’s beta and pushed off its launch window, our writers and readers weren’t particularly surprised, since the general vibe was that the game needed more work anyhow. But a second delay, this one a bit more last-minute, may throw you for a loop: Late last night, the studio announced that the beta won’t go live this morning as planned.

“During our final preparations for tomorrow’s Beta, we encountered some unexpected server issues,” the studio said in its apology post. “Our team has been working tirelessly to resolve these, and will continue to do so tonight and into tomorrow morning. Regrettably, this means our Beta will not be going live as planned this Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT.”

Expect more info by 1 p.m. EDT today.

