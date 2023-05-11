Albion Online has banned almost 40,000 cheaters in less than two months

The release of Albion Online’s Albion East server and spawned plenty of population growth, which is good! Unfortunately, it also saw an influx of attempted cheaters, which is bad. Studio Sandbox Interactive says that it boosted “technical measures and increased staff” to counter the cheaters in the early days of the launch, and now, it’s turning its attention to vengeance.

OK, no, the keepers of the Comfy Chair did not phrase it that way. But they were probably thinking it.

“[W]e have been focusing more of our resources on eliminating accounts that have gained unfair advantages in other ways, e.g. botting,” Sandbox says. “Cheaters, of course, are nothing new, and prior to our announcement on speed-hacking and spending more resources on these issues, we were not idle on this matter either.”

“Which is why we can happily report that all-in-all, since the launch of Albion East on March 20, we’ve banned approximately 38,800 accounts that have engaged in illicit behavior – for instance botting, speed-hacking, RMTing, scripting, macroing, or similar – or have benefited from this behavior. Our technical measures against speed-hackers seem to be holding, as we continue to see a much lower number of reports than previously. This means that we can and will continue to focus on people using bots or other types of automation.”

Good riddance!

We've been keeping vigilant on eliminating accounts that have gained unfair advantages like botting, speed-hacking, RMTing, etc. As of March 20th, we're up to 38.8K accounts and don't plan on stopping there. 🙅‍♀️🧑‍💻 Read more about it here: https://t.co/ndud9igqYb — Albion Online (@albiononline) May 11, 2023