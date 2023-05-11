New World yanks some of its seasonal challenges for being too challenging

New World’s first seasonal pass hasn’t been the smooth, exciting experience that Amazon hoped it would be — and now the studio is taking action to tamp down on a difficulty spike that’s kept players from progressing through it.

Released in April after a delay, the Fellowship and Fire season made instant headlines… for being coupled with a bug that gobbled up people’s gear. Past the rocky start, players eventually realized, as did MOP’s own Tyler, that finishing the reward track was incredibly hard for most players.

“The final two chapters are also completely out of reach of solo players, as completing them requires significant time spent in endgame group activities,” Tyler noted.

As another player noted on Reddit, “The season pass progression seems to be heavily slanted towards max level players. There’s no way to progress in the season pass in any meaningful way unless you’re able to craft max tier items, and get to regions of the map meant for level 60 players, or play PvP.”

To help with the overall difficulty of the season, Amazon announced this week that it’s yanking some of its required challenges: “We’ll be disabling five season activities that are proving more challenging and costly to complete than we’d like. We anticipate that this change will make progressing your activity card slightly easier.”