VR MMO Ilysia postpones beta again, now indefinitely, over account issues

VR MMO Ilysia is once again suffering a delay, this time for its planned beta, which was meant to begin this weekend. Readers will recall the game was funded on Kickstarter back in 2020 as a traditional MMO “inspired by classic MMORPGs such as World of Warcraft and EverQuest” where gamers can “experience the glory days of MMORPGs again.” Team 21 Studio ran alphas 2021 and 2022 and raked in private investment funding. A code rewrite pushed beta to April, but by the end of April it has been delayed to May 13th over an account management issue. Now it’s being delayed again for the same reason.

“We are still working through issues with MagePortal and unfortunately we’re going to need to push Beta back while we iron out a few more bugs[.] […] With only a few days left before our original target date, we felt it necessary to make this announcement ahead of time in respect for those that were making plans around their weekend to participate in our Beta 1. Once we know for certain that MagePortal is fully functioning, we’ll post an announcement and let our players begin logging in to reset their passwords and redeem their keys.”

The company does note good news in spite of the delay: “We managed to upgrade what we needed to without requiring you to recreate your accounts. However, you will still need to make new passwords for your existing accounts to comply with our new security requirements and encryption.”

🛠️A follow-up announcement regarding this upcoming weekend. pic.twitter.com/AT4m6IEAPc — Ilysia (@ilysiavr) May 11, 2023