Final Fantasy XI rotates Ambuscade rewards for the first part of its May version update

The first part of Final Fantasy XI’s version update is here for May! It does not contain the finale of the Voracious Resurgence. Or new equipment-enhancing quests. It might change a font for something, really. All right, that’s not true; this is the first part, and everyone knew it wasn’t going to contain that. This first part rotates the usual monthly content for Ambuscade and sets the stage for an update later this month to wrap up the story. But it’s still the first part of the planned update, and that means patch notes!

You can also catch up with the update in video digest format, which looks forward to the second half of the update on May 24th while explaining some of what players can expect. That’s going to be the meatier upgrade, so if you’re just here for Voracious Resurgence and big stuff, that’s when to allocate your playtime. It’ll be fun for the family. For now, though, some familiar Ambuscade opponents will tide you over. (Also, don’t read the thread for the video digest, since it’s filled with more trolls than Mount Zhayolm.)