Several thousand gamers put indie MMO Monsters & Memories to the test in April

At the end of April, Niche Worlds Cult ran a stress test for throwback MMORPG Monsters & Memories, and the MMO community apparently came out in force with almost 3000 signups, 2156 accounts, over 1000 concurrent, and more than 7000 characters created.

“The first server’s Night Harbor zone quickly surpassed 500 people and to our delight, nothing was outright crashing,” Niche Worlds Cult’s Shawn Lord says. “[E]ssentially as the number hit roughly 1,000 players in the zone, things degraded significantly, but allowed us to understand adjustments that we’d enact in the next stress test session on Saturday. […] Folks distributed themselves pretty well, and while there were still issues with lag, overall we were really happy with the test and technical performance.”

To that end, the studio is already working on shoring up the client for the next round. “We’ll continue to focus on the development of the Proof of Concept, and with the Stress Test behind us, we’re in a position to do more gameplay focused testing in the future,” the team writes.

Monsters & Memories was first announced two years ago as Project_N, led by Lord, who was a lead content designer for multiple SOE games, including EverQuest and DC Universe Online. The game is meant to be a “classic fantasy MMO,” and its EverQuest inspirations are obvious.