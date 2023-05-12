World of Warcraft patch 10.1.5 notes are up on the test realm with further unannounced changes

Easier allied races, easier riding skills, easier Warlock pet customization

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Not a lizard.

You might think that World of Warcraft would focus on, you know… the new patch it actually released last week. But that’s boring; time to focus on patch 10.1.5, Fractures in Time. See, it even gets its own special title and everything! And while the main points on the test realm are things that players already know about from the announcement, there are other features that were not included there but will still be a notable change.

For example, riding skills will no longer require a trip to a skill trainer to learn; players will automatically earn each rank of riding skill by reaching the appropriate level, which will save gold and time along the way. Allied races also no longer require achievements at all, unlocking simply as players reach the required level. Warlock pet glyphs are being changed to unlock grimoires, and players can also track transmog appearances they wish to collect via shift-click just as they can track achievements or quests. Check out the full rundown of patch notes to get more details on these and other changes, including balance shifts.

Source: Official Site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleEVE Online has suffered chat outages all week (and they’re still happening)

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments