Last Epoch continues to patch up its multiplayer, prepares to showcase May 25 Rising Flames update

The early access ARPG Last Epoch slid from out of our purview to the center of our radar when developer Eleventh Hour Games introduced online multiplayer in March. Since then, the studio has been continuing to hammer in some patches while it also prepares to spool up the hype engine for its next major update.

Eleventh Hour issued a tease-filled tweet that confirmed a release date of May 25th, named the update Rising Flames, and promised that pre-launch blogs detailing what to expect will be coming this week.

As for those aforementioned patches, last week the team applied one of the larger ones that fixed bugs with dungeons, skills, and the Monolith of Fate, while a following smaller patch bypassed the multiplayer queue system. Other bugfixes are expected with the Rising Flames update.

As for the multiplayer release itself, a look at SteamCharts shows the March update brought a new all-time high of over 40K players, though that number has since slipped significantly since then as the initial dust settles.



Last Epoch 0.9.1 – Rising Flames is just around the corner, all this week we'll be showing off what to expect with pre-patch blog posts! Last Epoch: Rising Flames releases May 25th #LastEpoch #ARGP #RisingFlames pic.twitter.com/3E8z9Wh7Vx — Last Epoch (@LastEpoch) May 15, 2023