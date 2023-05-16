Tencent’s Tarisland offers a global release window of later this year and a new CG hype trailer

When NetEase and Blizzard had their messy breakup that ultimately lead to World of Warcraft being pulled from China, Tencent swooped in with an almost flagrant clone by the name of Tarisland – and then announced plans for a global release. That plan is starting to take a bit more shape according to a tweet for the game, which notes a PC and mobile launch around the globe for later this year.

The tweet from the game promises plenty of things at launch like raids, diverse classes and builds, and a vast world to explore, all with a monetization model that will avoid pay-to-win. The announcement was also hitched to a new CGI trailer that sets the scene of the game’s world, moving through a variety of world vistas and kinetic battles.

The trailer once again promises that Tarisland’s first closed beta test is coming soon, which interested players can still sign up for on the website. In the meantime, your eyes can enjoy some sizzle in the video below.

