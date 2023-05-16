Villagers and Heroes players can finally enter their houses with the Homestead update

It’s a day that was almost inevitable for the course of Villagers and Heroes. After years of owning a house that they could only stare at from the outside, players can now enter their virtual abodes and deck them out to their heart’s content.

This is all thanks to the first part of a greater Homestead update that arrived this week. “We hope our new expansion will tickle the delights of all those who have longed to set foot within their own houses, and, more importantly, to be able to furnish and decorate them to your heart’s content,” the studio said.

Homestead: Part One adds the new house designer editor, over 80 pieces of home furnishing, and a couple of vendors to sell many of these wares for the 10×10 abodes. A second part of this housing update will roll out later this year with more housing items, different themes, larger and multi-story homes, placeable walls, and different customization options.