Blizzard walks back Diablo IV Necronerfs, says it’s ‘really confident’ about a smooth launch

We’re almost at the point where we’re going to be counting down days rather than weeks or months until Diablo IV’s anticipated launch, and it’s safe to say that there is a great deal riding on this latest installment of Blizzard’s famous franchise. And considering how bad a start Diablo III saw back in the day, players are fretting and wondering what might come on June 6th.

For its part, Blizzard said to Eurogamer that the recent beta tests have left it feeling “really confident” about the game’s launch readiness: “Even this last [test] where it was really smooth — people didn’t have long queues leading into getting into the experience — we still found things happening in the back end that if left unresolved, would have resulted in some issues during the launch experience. We caught those only because we did this extra weekend.”

And while it wasn’t a launch issue, a rather extreme nerf to Necromancer pets left a lot of testers feeling uneasy about the class during last weekend’s server slam (now with bacon and eggs). The studio responded to the consternation, saying that it was going to buff back up undead minions. Specifics about how much the pets would be restored weren’t given, however.