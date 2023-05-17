Old School RuneScape makes tithe farming a solo instance, adds new monster audio cues, and proliferates an item drop

If that headline makes you think the newest updates made to Old School RuneScape are pretty granular, well, that’s part and parcel for this MMORPG – especially since the updates in question are part of Poll 79 changes, which were specifically voted for by the game’s playerbase. So really, this specificity is perfectly in-line with fan expectation.

As for what these changes are, they include making the tithe farming activity into a solo-only instanced affair, which should cut down on players griefing people who just want to cuddle some plants, for heaven’s sake. Incidentally, the tithe farm activity will now grant points more frequently and allow for more seeds to harvest, and there are updates to Farmer Gricoller’s Rewards Shop as well.

Other Poll 79 changes are focused on audio cues for gorillas and the Hunleff boss: Tortured and demonic gorillas will now emit a scream when changing attack styles, and the Hunleff will growl “in varying pitches” when it’s changing its attack style. Finally, scaly blue dragonhides will now drop from all blue dragons, though drop rates vary between each creature type.

In addition to more Poll 79 things, the update has further ironed out some of the recent mobile version changes, as it makes the XP tracker work properly again, fixes some bugs with the loot tracker, and halts the broadcast system from having some unintended weirdness.