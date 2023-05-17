Star Citizen alpha 3.19 launches with mining and salvage updates, new tutorial, and new PvP event

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

The self-described Call to Adventure is being sung by Star Citizen, which serves as the subtitle for the newly released alpha 3.19 build, which brings gameplay updates and new activities for those who are invested in the ‘Verse.

One of the highlight features of this new build is a PvP event at a settlement in microTech known as Ghost Hollow, where players can fight for control of counterfeit credit terminals. Another major portion of the update is additional salvage gameplay, such as the ability to pluck items off of derelict ships with the tractor beam and new salvaging missions to take on. Mining gameplay has also been updated, which changes resource location, tweaks mining tools and attachments, and adjusts resource hardness.

Alpha 3.19 is also promising “countless backend upgrades” that bring “increased stability, more predictable item persistence, and a smoother overall experience,” as well as an embiggened Lorville, a new tutorial, and the start of Invictus Launch Week this weekend. On the subject of Invictus, CIG is hosting a contest that tasks players with making a postcard for the convention’s ArcCorp location.

Players have a couple of ways to get up to speed with alpha 3.19, either through the landing page, the patch notes, or the trailer after the break.

sources: official site, official forums
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
