Albion Online compensates players, cracks down on fraud as population stays high

Albion Online has a couple of post-Knightfall changes in store for players of the PvP sandbox. First, Sandbox Interactive has revamped its rules for legal RMT, essentially buffing up the requirements for accounts before they’re verified and permitted to trade larger stacks of RMT currency (gold) for in-game currency (silver). The team says the reason for the move is to continue to counter fraud.

And second, last week’s Roads of Avalon issues have prompted a round of compensation for players. “In light of the May 8th Roads of Avalon zoning issue, we’ve taken the exceptional step to compensate for lost items,” the studio says. “Affected players have been reimbursed with gold equivalent to their losses.”

Of course, the Albion Reddit is currently busy talking about boobs, if you wondered where the community stands on the matter.

While not all of Albion’s players play on Steam (and indeed, this game has a robust mobile client), it’s worth noting that even as I type this on Thursday midday, the game is still managing to come very close to its all-time population peak, meaning it appears to be holding most of the population that showed up for the Albion East launch. This might just be the first time I’ve ever gotten to write a paragraph like this outside of Lost Ark – that’s how rare it is in MMOs.