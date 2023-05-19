Star Citizen debuts the new Mirai Fury scramble fighter in latest video

"We have the TIE Interceptor at home."

Last week, Star Citizen pulled the curtain back on a new ship manufacturer by the name of Mirai, which is the “performance brand” of the generally more industrial-leaning shipbuilder MISC. In this week’s Inside Star Citizen video, CIG made another new Mirai reveal with the debut of the Mirai Fury, which totally isn’t just the studio slightly copying the TIE Interceptor’s homework.

This newly revealed ship is effectively a scramble fighter intended to be carried into battle by other, larger ships to swarm enemy positions, particularly since the Fury doesn’t have a warp drive of its own. The Fury is effectively a seat with an engine and a bunch of forward-facing weapons strapped to it, with a small profile, intense speed, and significant maneuverability thanks to the Xi’an-style thrusters that move around in circles. This new fighter comes in two variants: a ballistic weapons version or one that fields 20 missiles to strafe larger threats.

The Fury will be among the ships premiering during the Invictus Launch Week event, but players can take a look at this new ship in action right now by watching the video below.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
