The Stream Team: Delving into the Catacombs of Dungeons and Dragons Online

MOP’s Chris is hosting another CMA Live stream today, and since his selected game is Dungeons and Dragons Online, that means it’s time for a dive into the Catacombs! He’s still getting the ropes and learning this MMORPG, so be sure to encourage him and watch a new-to-him experience, today at 2:00 p.m. EDT!

What: Dungeons and Dragons Online

Who: Chris Neal

When: 2:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 19th, 2023 Chris Neal2:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 19th, 2023

Enjoy the show!



