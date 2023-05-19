Warhammer Return of Reckoning celebrates Sigmartag events with nice crispy bacon

Rogue server Warhammer: Return of Reckoning is not running an event about sausages, but also it kind of is! Happy Friday: It’s Sigmartag.

“Bells toll across the Empire on the 18th of Sigmarzeit, for on this day Sigmar ascended to the heavens to take up his mantle as god. No longer would the men of the Old World have to live in fear of the wilds and children of Chaos, for one of their own was among the divine hosts to watch over the Empire he founded. All citizens of the Empire, praise Sigmar! Sigmartag is the most important celebration across the Empire, as citizens flock to Altdorf for celebrations full of spectacles and food – especially Sizzling Sausages! Elsewhere, denizens of Chaos pay tribute to their own first Champion, a sad mimicry of Sigmar’s triumph.”

The sausages come in the form of various types of ham and bacon (OK, and also fishsticks and venison and frog legs) turned into pocket items “that give you some bonus, but at a cost” – “No one said such fatty food was good for the gut,” the player devs quip. The event runs through the end of May. Bless the rogue server devs on this high holy day.