Classic MMO Dark Age of Camelot keeps tanks from climbing all over the walls in its latest patch

A new patch is up on Dark Age of Camelot’s Pendragon test realm, and this one may spell the end of some shenanigans by the MMO’s heavy armor users. Update 1.128 puts an end to heavy tanks climbing up walls, as well as adding back a cost for light tanks to use charge.

Some of the other changes in testing include adjustments to first aid, reworks for the Warlocks and Vamps, and a buff to lesser-used damage RAs.

And just for fun, here’s a look at some of the history of this 2001-era game that you may not know: