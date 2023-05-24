Will Smith headlines Tencent’s mobile survival MMO Undawn, launching June 15

Tencent’s Level Infinite and LightSpeed Studios have announced today that Undawn is coming in June – June 15th, to be exact. The post-apoc open-world survival RPG – which is basically just a standard survival MMO, though the word multiplayer isn’t used anywhere in the presser – offers both multiplayer PvE and PvP content in a dark and gloomy atmosphere beset by zombies “infected.”

“In the post-apocalyptic world of Undawn, survivors have split into different factions each with their own rules of survival. As a member of the storied Raven Squad, players will face off against members of the Clowns, Eagles, Night Owls, and Reivers for territory, and make it through some of the darkest nights until the next sunrise. To protect their home, allies, and what’s left of humanity, these survivors will need to utilize a wide variety of weapons and armor. Beyond the standard weapons, players can also use tactical gear including melee weapons, drones, decoy bombs, auto turrets and more to level the playing field. […] In this new civilization, players will explore an expansive open world filled with diverse environments such as plains, mines, deserts, swamps, and abandoned cities, each with unique ecosystems and dangers. Survivors must be prepared to brave rain, heat, snow, and storms while monitoring their character’s health and well being to stay alive against overwhelming odds.”

Accompanying today’s release date is a brand-new trailer starring actor Will Smith (yes, that Will Smith), who headlines the game as a character named Trey Jones, guiding players along their journey.

Tencent is characterizing this as a “mobile-first” title, for which you can register on Google Play and the Apple App Store right now. According to the ticker, over 2.25M people have already done just that.