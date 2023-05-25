Diablo IV posts early access and launch schedule along with new live action trailer

With just a little over a week to go before the forces of hell are overrun by the forces of nerds in Diablo IV, it’s time to get off the couch… to get some snacks and then return to that couch to play hardcore. To help gamers prep for the big day, Blizzard posted a launch schedule so that everyone is on the same page.

The salient details:

All players can pre-load the massive game starting on the evening of May 30th provided that they have purchased one of the editions.

Global early access kicks off next week on June 1st at 7:00 p.m. EDT for those who pre-purchased a digital deluxe or ultimate edition.

Standard edition players will have to wait for the full global rollout on June 5th at the same time (7:00 p.m. EDT).

Once the game launches for good, there are several Twitch drops you can earn, including a mount.

And lest you need something else to fuel your hype, here’s a one-minute live action launch trailer that shows the nameless heroes gearing up for some evil smiting: