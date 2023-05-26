Star Citizen debuts the RSI Lynx luxury rover and the Tumbril Storm tank

Star Citizen promised that its Invictus Launch Week would be full of reveals, and with the current showcase featuring Tumbril and RSI vehicles, it was a perfect time to introduce two new offerings from the manufacturers: the driveable RSI Lynx and the in-concept Tumbril Storm.

The Lynx is effectively a luxury version of the Ursa exploration rover, with a wide variety of creature comforts and a fancy-shmancy body style while still following the overall frame and size of the Ursa. As one might expect, this vehicle is less about sturdiness and more about speed, though it still has a roofside turret to defend itself if the luxury drive goes bad.

As for the Storm, this is described as a reconnaissance vehicle with an energy turret as its primary form of armament. The Storm is a bit less armored than its cousin the Nova, but it can stand up to most threats regardless and is envisioned as a fire support vehicle as well as a forward scout.

Both vehicles – the actual working one and the in-concept one – are purchasable in the pledge store now (as usual), while the Lynx has gotten its own FAQ page and both are part of the video preview below.

