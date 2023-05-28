The MOP Up: Netmarble and Take-Two finances are powered by MMOs

We have a couple more earnings reports to, er, report to you today. Netmarble’s Q1 2023 financials reported $472.4M in revenue, with MMORPGs making up 16% of sales (notably Lineage 2 Revolution and Blade and Soul Revolution). And Take-Two Interactive’s own recent financial report said that net revenue is up 53% this year thanks to Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead titles.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

AION Classic re-opened character creation on the Atreia server after shutting it down to fix an issue: “With the character creation block lift, please keep in mind that login queues might reappear if too many new users are deciding to join Atreia. Thus, we still recommend Tahabata, which is slightly less crowded, to start your Classic adventures.”

Prosperous Universe’s leaderboard feature is finally complete.

Medieval fantasy brawler Warhaven said that it’ll be showing off a new cinematic trailer on June 8th.

APB Reloaded is removing content with its latest patch — most notably the Little Orbit Day event and Beacon map.

Star Trek Online added a 3-D preview for ships in the cash shop so that players can fully check them out before dropping a chunk of change on them.

Fortnite is concerned over an exploit involving the Kinetic Blade katana, forbidding players from using a “game-breaking glitch” and taking it out of tournaments altogether.

Riders of Icarus trotted out its Chaos Blacksmith and extended the Vintage Merry-Go-Round event quests.

Wakfu is testing out Update 1.80 which includes a new three-player dungeon called Miss Ugly Tower.

Battle royale Hypesquad decided to extend its beta focus test to June 2nd.

Last Epoch’s Rising Flames patch arrived: “With a completely recreated Chapter 1, Last Epoch now starts off the experience adventuring in Eterra on the right foot. With new zones, creatures, and improved tools we draw ever closer to our 1.0 release.”

A bunch of bug fixes and adjustments came to Neverwinter as part of a new code branch.

DayZ went medieval with Update 1.21:

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is launching globally this summer:

