Warframe previews June’s incoming Seven Crimes of Kullervo update in newest devstream

The month of June is offering up more Duviri Paradox content for Warframe, as the devs at Digital Extremes showcased the next portion of playable content in their latest livestream, which highlighted the upcoming Seven Crimes of Kullervo update.

The centerpiece of this new content patch is the titular new Kullervo Frame, who has been imprisoned within Duviri and must be freed. This questline to unlock Kullervo promises new challenges and unique puzzles while ultimately culminating in a battle with Kullervo himself in order to break him out. As for the Frame, it’s described as a melee-focused character that brings new AoE abilities not usually seen with melee Frames.

On top of the new quest and Frame unlock, the update is further bringing five new corrupted decrees, new exterminate missions against “an iconic enemy” complete with new Undercroft tilesets, an updated gardening resource loop, and the return of Kaithe racing, along with several quality-of-life changes. Finally, there’s a Prime version of Wisp coming sometime in the summer, complete with fancy weapons and motes.

For those who missed out on the devstream, there’s the full video below as well as Digital Extreme’s own summary post to get players up to speed.