Co-op PvE MOBA Project F4E schedules open playtest for June 10 – here’s how to join in

This past April we wondered what happened to the social-minded PvE MOBA Project F4E and found that developer BetaDwarf has been running a series of tests, electing to organize them primarily through Discord. It’s that server where we once again find word of the game’s next test, only this time it’s looking to open up a bit wider overall.

The upcoming playtest will run on Saturday, June 10th, for four hours. This test will occur in the early hours on our portion of the globe, between 6:00 a.m. EDT and 10:00 a.m. EDT, but those who are early birds can simply follow one of three different instructions to snag themselves a Steam key for the game.

Naturally, existing testers will be able to hop in themselves, but the game’s Discord community is being encouraged to invite their friends by sharing the link above. Players are also being encouraged to sing the entire soundtrack to Frozen over VOIP in-game, so be aware of that threat. If that potential interaction and the very early hours of the test don’t deter you, then now is your chance.

