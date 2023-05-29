Dungeons and Dragons Online makes it harder to spot dangerous situations

In an MMO that has legitimately lethal traps littered around its many instances, Dungeons and Dragons Online teaches patience, situational awareness, and the wisdom in encouraging your friend to walk a couple paces ahead of you. And you’ll need to pay even more attention, because DDO refined its alert system with this past week’s Update 59.2.
Following up from the patch was a Q&A session with the game’s executive producer, Rob Ciccolini. Some of the topics include the search for hidden treasures in Hardcore Season 8, epic strikes, a new epic destiny, and the progress toward the Vecna Unleashed mini-expansion:
Source: DDO
