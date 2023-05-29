Dungeons and Dragons Online makes it harder to spot dangerous situations

In an MMO that has legitimately lethal traps littered around its many instances, Dungeons and Dragons Online teaches patience, situational awareness, and the wisdom in encouraging your friend to walk a couple paces ahead of you. And you’ll need to pay even more attention, because DDO refined its alert system with this past week’s Update 59.2.

“Adjustments have been made to the recently-released hidden/danger alert audio and icons,” Standing Stone Games said. “The alert volume has been decreased significantly, the look of the icons have been updated to be more consistent with other game icons that make reference to traps and hidden doors, and the icons are now smaller.”

Following up from the patch was a Q&A session with the game’s executive producer, Rob Ciccolini. Some of the topics include the search for hidden treasures in Hardcore Season 8, epic strikes, a new epic destiny, and the progress toward the Vecna Unleashed mini-expansion: