Ethyrial Echoes of Yore continues to crank out fixer-upper patches as player sentiment sours in Discord

The woes for Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore continue on since the game’s fumbled reset earlier this month, though to Gellyberry Studios’ credit, it’s continuing to apply a host of update patches in recent weeks.

The vast majority of these patches are understandably about fixing things, as they crush bugs, update loot, adjust abilities, and apply balancing adjustments to a number of monsters in the game. The devs have also reportedly identified the root cause of a lag problem that was causing dupes to occur and inventory items to disappear.

In spite of the perceptibly frantic pace of patching, overall sentiment of Ethyrial has not improved. The game is still sitting on a Mostly Negative aggregate on Steam, while members of the title’s official Discord are either planning on ending their subscription, suggesting the game be put in to an alpha state, or calling out lead dev Amdurr for some earlier comments as lances against his early admission that he’s partially withdrawing from the project.

