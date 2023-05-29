Villagers and Heroes iterates on its brand-new interior player housing system

It’s not every day when we can point to a patch and say that it’s a literal game-changer, but Villagers and Heroes’ Homestead update was exactly that. For the first time in this MMO, players were able to go inside of their houses and deck it out — and the good news is that there are a lot more customization and decor on the way in the future.

For now, Mad Otter Games is working on stamping out any bugs that arose from the housing system and tossing in some quality-of-life improvements as well. Last week’s patch increased the stack count for housing-related crafting items, improved the frame rates for crowds, added a housing section to the auction house, and forbade mounts from trotting around inside a home.

Meanwhile, players are gleefully showing off their talents as interior decorators. The studio also wrapped up a contest to name the NPC who gives the housing quest. The winner? “Lazy Susan.”