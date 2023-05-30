Star Citizen engages its updated Jumptown event as players call out ongoing problems with alpha 3.19

Star Citizen is continuing to hit the gas pedal on its in-game events. On top of alpha 3.19’s release and the ongoing Invictus Launch Week event, the spaceship sandbox has also started “Jumptown 2.1,” a slightly updated version of the Jumptown PvP event (as its version numbering suggests).

This 2.1 edition features a completely redesigned interior, a larger exterior area with more windows and doors to consider, and the introduction of shuffling drug generation points that should shift the fight for or against contraband around. The event is running from now until June 5th and kicks off every day at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

This might all sound like fun on paper, but regular players of the game are generally incensed by the new event, which is being seen as another weight atop an already straining game. Multiple threads on the forums, replies to the event announcement tweet, and shares on Reddit are calling attention to various problems like invisible players, erratic shop behavior, and some overall server strain.

This in turn has led to other arguments among the SC community. Some are calling for a redirection of focus away from new things entirely, some players are arguing in favor of the rollout and saying that the server strain is necessary for an alpha build, while others counter that people who just want to play “normally” are now providing inconsistent testing data – to say nothing of the fact that Invictus is still a sales driver for CIG, though some are speculating sales for this year are lower than previous years.

sources: official site (1, 2), official forums, Twitter, Reddit
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
