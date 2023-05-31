Coreborn Nations of the Ultracore plans week-long open beta during Steam Next Fest June 19

The co-op survival sandbox Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore already announced plans for its next big step in a July 18th Steam early access release, but it looks as if the game is crossing one more major milestone before then: an open beta test that kicks off June 19th during the upcoming Steam Next Fest.

Getting into this open beta couldn’t be easier: Interested players simply need to head to the game’s Steam page during the Next Fest and download the beta from there. The test itself will run the length of Next Fest from June 19th to the 26th.

As we’ve reported on previously, Coreborn focuses primarily on cooperation in its survival mechanics, allowing players to come together in a central hub and then roam the open wilds to harvest materials, craft items, and establish outposts for themselves and others to use, though these locations will need to be defended from enemy attacks. If that general pitch has your interest enough to at least devote some disk drive space, you’ll get a chance to kick the tires soon.



We are happy to announce a major milestone!

From 19th – 26th of June 🗓️ #Coreborn will be participating in #SteamNextFest!🎮

But wait, there is more!

Our Open Beta will take place during this time. Simply go onto Steam during NextFest, download our beta and game your heart out! pic.twitter.com/qLA0CCqw3U — Coreborn (@playCoreborn) May 26, 2023