Lord of the Rings Online says hello to King’s Gondor, farewell to Shadowfax

It’s been a week of transitions for Lord of the Rings Online. The fantasy MMO said farewell to the speedy Shadowfax server following its two-year run, with its (small) population sharing fond memories of the rapid trip through the title.Update 36: Gondor Renewed and its additional high-level questing content though “King’s Gondor.” The patch came with over 80 quests (including a new epic series), adjustable landscape difficulty, and an expansion to the delving system.
If you don’t mind a few spoilers (or are years away from reaching level 140 and the current end of the game), here are a couple of previews of this sunnier, happier version of Gondor:
Source: LOTRO
